Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT Lowered to €39.00 at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €39.00 ($41.05) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNNVF opened at $26.44 on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.