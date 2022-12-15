Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT Lowered to €39.00 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €39.00 ($41.05) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNNVF opened at $26.44 on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.