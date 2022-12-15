The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

