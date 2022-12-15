Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

