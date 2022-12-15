Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

