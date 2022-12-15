Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Receives $19.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

