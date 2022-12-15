Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
TBABF stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.
