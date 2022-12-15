Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Synthomer Price Performance
OTCMKTS SYHMY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
About Synthomer
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synthomer (SYHMY)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.