Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Synthomer Price Performance

OTCMKTS SYHMY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

