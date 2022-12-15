DA Davidson Boosts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $6.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 474,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Yext by 29.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 122,933 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

