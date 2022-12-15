Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$7.50

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aris Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Aris Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aris Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

TPRFF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Aris Mining has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

