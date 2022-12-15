Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.60) to GBX 7,050 ($86.49) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.28) to GBX 7,500 ($92.01) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.19) to GBX 8,200 ($100.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,590.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

