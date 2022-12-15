Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Further Reading

