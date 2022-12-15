Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,440 ($42.20) to GBX 3,430 ($42.08) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Smurfit Kappa Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,007.50.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

