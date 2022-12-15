Citigroup Cuts Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Price Target to SEK 143

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from SEK 145 to SEK 143 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Hemnet Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

