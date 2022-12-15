Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

