Comparing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% CEVA -15.70% 2.02% 1.71%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AdTheorent and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.86 $26.20 million $0.47 3.49 CEVA $122.71 million 5.44 $400,000.00 ($0.91) -31.63

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AdTheorent and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 231.98%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.72%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

AdTheorent beats CEVA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

