Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Siltronic Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $85.00 on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $149.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siltronic (SSLLF)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.