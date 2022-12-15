Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Siltronic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $85.00 on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $149.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

About Siltronic

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.75 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

See Also

