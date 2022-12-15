Head-To-Head Review: Privia Health Group (PRVA) & Its Competitors

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Privia Health Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million -$188.23 million -70.08 Privia Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.39

Analyst Recommendations

Privia Health Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Privia Health Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 13 0 3.00 Privia Health Group Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.36, indicating a potential upside of 55.99%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 106.84%. Given Privia Health Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -3.02% -6.82% -4.29% Privia Health Group Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

Privia Health Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

