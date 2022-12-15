Contrasting Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $7.87 million 24.17 -$126.29 million ($0.20) -3.00 International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Genius Brands International and International Media Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -136.29% -38.91% -23.61% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genius Brands International and International Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Brands International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 732.64%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats International Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

