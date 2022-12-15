(LEU) and The Competition Critical Survey

(NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 7,856 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4427 23973 30083 633 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 54.45%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $9.25 billion $977.99 million 67.40

This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -367.15% -112.70% -32.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.