Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Critical Comparison

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VistaGen Therapeutics and Nurix Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics 0 4 0 0 2.00 Nurix Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.90, indicating a potential upside of 166.18%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than VistaGen Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Nurix Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics $1.11 million 22.36 -$47.76 million ($0.31) -0.39 Nurix Therapeutics $29.75 million 19.59 -$117.19 million ($3.71) -3.33

VistaGen Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VistaGen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics -5,614.37% -117.05% -97.48% Nurix Therapeutics -436.66% -54.50% -38.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats VistaGen Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder. Its PH94B product candidature also has potential to treat a range of anxiety disorders, including adjustment disorder with anxiety, postpartum anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, preprocedural anxiety, and panic disorders. The company's CNS pipeline also comprises PH10, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase 2B clinical development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101, an oral N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, which is in development in combination with oral probenecid as a potential treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, MDD, neuropathic pain, and suicidal ideation. It has contract research and development agreement with Cato Research Ltd.; license agreement with Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; and DeTIL-0255 that is in the Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, including ovarian, endometrial, and cervical cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

