Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) vs. FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Critical Review

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get FFBW alerts:

Volatility & Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $12.28 million 5.32 $1.56 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 3.16 $16.47 million $2.74 11.08

This table compares FFBW and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 26.53% 12.14% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFBW and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats FFBW on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

(Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.