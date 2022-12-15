Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI stock opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,937,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

