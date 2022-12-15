Comparing Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and Tricida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.94) -0.67 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.36) -0.07

Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -53.60% -46.25% Tricida N/A N/A -103.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kronos Bio and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kronos Bio and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tricida 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 445.69%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,605.29%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Kronos Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Tricida on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of entospletinib in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor for treatment of autoimmune disease. Kronos Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

