Reviewing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and CareTrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.62 $361.41 million $2.65 24.73 CareTrust REIT $192.35 million 9.88 $71.98 million ($0.04) -489.75

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.3% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Regency Centers and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 37.75% 7.17% 4.08% CareTrust REIT -1.87% -0.42% -0.22%

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 5 3 0 2.38 CareTrust REIT 0 4 1 1 2.50

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Regency Centers pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out -2,750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Regency Centers beats CareTrust REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.