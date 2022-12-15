Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$2.75

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RROTF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities cut Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Roots Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Roots has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

