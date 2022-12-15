Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

Research analysts at CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

