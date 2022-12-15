Citigroup Trims Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Target Price to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.