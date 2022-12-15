Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Raised to €82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($78.95) to €82.00 ($86.32) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($69.47) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.16) to €62.50 ($65.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($71.58) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

