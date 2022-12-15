Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $1,600.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPF stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

