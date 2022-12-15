Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $115.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $115.00 price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

