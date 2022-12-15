Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.20 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $619.13 million, a PE ratio of -138.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 905,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,896 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.