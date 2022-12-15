Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

