Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 51.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,681,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

