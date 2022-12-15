Cowen Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $212.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

