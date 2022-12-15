Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $96.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

