B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 2.6 %

Atkore stock opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Institutional Trading of Atkore

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.