Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given New €108.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €108.00 ($113.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($121.05) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($103.16) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($89.47) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

