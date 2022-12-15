FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FBK stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

