Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives $2.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

SMFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock worth $2,729,591 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sema4 Trading Up 2.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMFR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

