Citigroup Begins Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

EDIT opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 258,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

