Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $81.00 by Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $81.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

