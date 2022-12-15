Analysts Set Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Target Price at $2.67

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sema4 news, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 1,211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Sema4 by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMFR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

