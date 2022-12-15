Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sims has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

