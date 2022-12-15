Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 4,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,050 ($49.69) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.03) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a report on Sunday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

