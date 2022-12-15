Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,550

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.89) to GBX 2,360 ($28.95) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,764.29.

Wizz Air stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

