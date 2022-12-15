Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,144,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,135,000 after buying an additional 1,926,246 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 283,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.