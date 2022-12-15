Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Raised to GBX 70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Barclays began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.