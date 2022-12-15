Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Raised to GBX 70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Barclays began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

