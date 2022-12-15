Barclays Cuts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 2,720

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,480.00.

Anglo American Stock Down 2.1 %

NGLOY stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

