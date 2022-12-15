Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Northern Star Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Northern Star Resources stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

