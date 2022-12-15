Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Northern Star Resources Trading Up 0.1 %
Northern Star Resources stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
