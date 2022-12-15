Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $0.69 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

